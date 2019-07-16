Jerry was the youngest child of Lloyd Sr. and Helen Weir born on July 18, 1926 in Butte, MT. She grew up in Kalispell, MT and worked her way through college after high school. She received two degrees in her lifetime at Montana State College in Bozeman, 1948 and later from Montana State University, a Bobcat through and through. She was a part of the A ? ? A T A M M A ? E ? T A sorority and the Park County, MT Chairperson for the Republican party for many years. While working in Bozeman at Consolidated Freight she met Len Arthun and they married in 1960 at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman. She loved working with Len on the family farm in Wilsall. She took care of her husband and loved him throughout his health issues and to the end of his life. She missed working on the ranch with Len. She got remarried to an old friend, Richard Roth, and lived near Seattle for several years. After his death she moved back to her home in Wilsall to be with her family.



Jerry had many jobs in her life, a teacher, librarian, she had a realtor's license and she spent four summers with USFS at the Nine Mile Lookout Tower. Jerry worked ski patrol at Bridger, loved biking, hiking and flying small planes. She was a member of PEO, chapter BW. She was very active and lived alone in her home on the Shields River.



She is survived by her son Bruce and his wife Jodi, they're family; Ryan and Andie Arthun, their daughters June and Ruby of Wilsall; Alison Arthun of Missoula; Phallon Arthun of Missoula; Jacqueline Isaly of Helena; Keelia Ibes (Justin) of Livingston; Keegan Isaly (Kylie) and children of Livingston; Adam and Lisa Baird, their daughter Robin of Roberts; Jerry's sister Elizabeth Jane Hansen; and nieces and nephew Robert Lee, Helen Hansen, and Audrey Lee and family.



She is proceeded in death by both her husbands' Len Arthun and Richard Roth; her parents Helen Weir and Lloyd Weir Sr.; her brother and his wife, Lloyd Weir Jr. and Mary Weir; as well as her niece Mary Rhea Weir.



Jerry loved to tell stories and was a caring, loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away on June 29, 2019, in her home surrounded by family and friends.



There will be a celebration of her life in Wilsall with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 20th at the Wilsall Dance Hall, (The Old Bates Garage). Lunch and Visiting to follow!



