Harriet Kamps, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Bridger Care Center in Bozeman, MT. She was born October 12, 1927, to Harry and Jennie Droge in Manhattan, the second youngest of seven children. She was a wife and mother, and she worked as a nurse's aide at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
Harriet married Bert Kamps on October 18, 1946. They were married for almost 72 years. They had four children, Duane (Helen) Kamps, Arlene (Loren) Oostema, Delbert (Audrey Ligtenberg Ulmen), and Nancy (Arnold) Ligtenberg. They have 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is survived by sisters, Louise Dyk and Nell Van Dyken, and brother-in-law, Arie Dyk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert; their son, Delbert; three grandchildren, Tyler and Andrew Ligtenberg and Bertina Kamps; her brother, Jake Droge; and sisters, Fannie Ham, Ann Ramerman, and Bernice Dyk.
They were active members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Harriet loved working in the garden and tending her flowers. She also loved to crochet afghans which she gifted to each of her children and grandchildren. She also embroidered countless sets of dishtowels.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, Leslie, Judy, and Alyssa, and many others who cared for her.
Services were held Wednesday, August 7, at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Memorials may be made in Harriet's name to a .
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019