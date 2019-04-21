Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Memorial service 2:00 PM Grace Bible Church Resources More Obituaries for Harry Huntsinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Huntsinger

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harry Charles Huntsinger, 72, passed away from natural causes on April 17, 2019 in Bozeman, MT. He was born in Great Falls on Nov. 21, 1946, to Harry and Martha Huntsinger. He grew up on the family farm in Fairfield, MT and developed a passion for football at Fairfield High School, graduating in 1965. He was selected for the East West Shrine game and that same year accepted a football scholarship to Montana State University where he studied secondary education, graduating in 1969. During his freshman year at MSU he met the love of his life, Carolyn Walters. They married on March 25, 1967 in Whitefish, MT.



Upon graduating, he spent the next 15 years teaching PE/Health, as well as coaching football, wrestling, and track and field. He also spent many years advising FFA. Amongst his professional stops were Owyhee NV, Wibaux, Twin Bridges, and Shelby, MT. While in Shelby, he commuted to Northern Montana College in Havre and earned his master's degree in administration in 1982.



Harry and his family returned to Bozeman in August of 1984 so he could pursue his doctorate degree from MSU. While enrolling Tim and Tammy in fall sports at Bozeman High, he crossed paths with an old friend and immediately was asked to take an assistant football coaching position at Bozeman High. He went on to coach wrestling and track as well. Later that same year he ran into some college friends who convinced him a career change was in order. For the next 20 years he co-owned and managed "The Store" on East Main where it wasn't uncommon to be greeted with a hearty "Good morning sunshine!", "Hello coach!" "How are you sweetheart?" or any number of other nicknames that made you feel part of the family. Harry never met a stranger, it seemed he was able to make some sort of connection with anyone he met. After retiring from "The Store" he spent the next several years fundraising and marketing for various events around the Gallatin Valley and frequenting the Belgrade Senior Center, including serving on their board.



In his spare time, Harry enjoyed camping, hunting, horseback riding, watching sporting events, taking a drive in the mountains, or stirring up "trouble" with his twin brother from another mother, Phil Schneider. He liked nothing better than to have the whole family together for BBQ's or playing cards and games. His grandkids were his pride and joy and he never missed an opportunity to attend their sporting events and concerts. Nothing made him prouder though than having his grandson, Derek follow in his footsteps of playing football for his beloved Bobcats.



Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn; his parents, and brother, Herb. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Don) Marks; sons, Tim (Andria), Travis (Nicole), and Trenton (Hiliary); grandchildren, Dillon (Madison), Derek (Tanna), Ryan, Cadence, Dawson, Burke and Reesa. He is also survived by his brothers, Henry and Huck (Sylvia).



We are thankful that Dad instilled in us a strong work ethic, a love for sports and the outdoors, and the value of never giving up! We will miss that smile that was as big as the Montana sky!



A memorial service will be held on Wed. April 24, 2019 at 2 PM at Grace Bible Church, with a reception to immediately follow.



Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the MSU Bobcat Quarterback Club, tagged for the stadium expansion.



