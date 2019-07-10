Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for Heidi Wilcox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Heidi Elizabeth Wilcox

1976 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Heidi was born 5 January, 1976 in Livonia, Michigan to Larry W and Judy E Wilcox. On 8 July, 2019 she was called back to be a mentor and role model for God's other angels. Heidi was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut, a very complicated seizure disorder, around her first birthday and she dealt with that the remainder of her precious life. In July of 2017 she was diagnosed with cancer and in August of 2018 she was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer which had metastasized to her liver.



When Heidi's parents retired from the US Army in 1992 she brought the family to Bozeman because she intuitively knew there was no better place to live if you had special needs. REACH, Eagle Mount, the special ed dept at BHS (Nancy F, Amy Y and Ed B) and the many gracious and wonderful people of the Gallatin Valley have made her 27 years in Bozeman rewarding and amazing. Heidi returned that love and acceptance to everyone. She was generous with her flowers, smiles and hugs and there were no strangers in her life. She loved, respected and accepted everyone she met. There is no doubt she left a positive mark on everyone with whom she spent time and they are all better people for having known her.



Heidi loved flowers and if you live on Willson or Grand, thank you for letting her pick some of yours on one of her walks. She also loved fishing with her dad and her goal was to catch a brown trout, which she often did. Heidi was blessed with the best mom and dad He could find for his special angel and Judy's greatest calling was to be the best mom ever. In April Heidi participated in Special Olympics and did her own pirouette just before she crossed the finish line .... we are sure she did that again prior to walking through the Pearly Gates to announce, "look who's here!"



The staff and her aides at REACH over 22 years (Belina A, Dorothy D, Laura D, Jill K, Kathy H and so many others) have all been remarkable and gave her an incredible life-thank you! Others who loved her as their own like Marsha T, Misty T, Dee M, Madonna B, Kim H and a cast of thousands made her look forward to her time with them and enriched her life and theirs. Kudos and thanks to all the wonderful staff and volunteers at Eagle Mount who helped her swim, ski, ice skate and horseback ride (Maggee H). You all make a positive difference in people's lives!



Heidi is survived by her parents, Larry and Judy Wilcox of Gallatin Gateway; her sister Cheri; her brother Bart and his wife Julieann; two nephews, Tom Baker and Will Baker; one niece, Jordan Baker and her son, William.



There will be a private graveside service for family on Thursday, 11 July and a Memorial Service at Bozeman United Methodist Church, Sunday, 14 July at 2:00 P.M. for all to celebrate Heidi's amazing life.



While Heidi loved flowers as much as she loved people, we are sure she would rather you support REACH or Eagle Mount in Bozeman and all those special people they support if you feel called to do something.



"Goodnight!"



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries