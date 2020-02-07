|
|
Heinz Karl Boeckmann died Dec. 31, 2019 after a brief illness in Port Townsend, Washington at the age of 83.
He was born Sept. 25, 1936 in Wulfrath Germany where he attended high school, played the violin, and completed an apprenticeship as a machinist.
After emigrating to the U.S. in 1956, Heinz was employed as a machinist at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, but soon was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years. He worked in Alaska with a seismic crew to put himself through MSU in Bozeman, Montana where he married Jessie Jaycox. They moved to Carbondale, Illinois, where he earned a MA degree in German. After the birth of their two boys, they returned to Bozeman. They later divorced and he never remarried.
Heinz founded and operated The Meyric Shop, a Subaru dealership in Bozeman for 15 years. In retirement, he resided in Seattle, then in Estonia; Victoria, Canada; Mulheim, Germany and finally in Port Townsend. Heinz led a full life; sailing his ocean-going sloop, cycling and camping in southern Europe and arranging music performances in Port Townsend.
Heinz is survived by a son, Stefan Boeckmann of Bozeman. He was preceded in death by a son, Ian, in 1987, and his parents, Karl and Auguste Emilie (Kerper) Boeckmann, and step-mother Helga Boeckmann.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020