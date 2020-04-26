Home

Helen B. Thomas joined our Lord in heaven on April 20, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garfield Thomas Jr., in 2012. Helen moved to Bozeman Lodge shortly after Gar's death to be near her daughter Robin Thomas, and son-in-law Bruce Grubbs of Bozeman. Eventually she moved to Spring Creek Inn Memory Care where she was well-cared for since 2015. She also leaves behind her son, Garfield Thomas III (Terri) of Chesapeake City, MD, five grandchildren (including Allison Grubbs of Seattle and Ryan Grubbs of San Francisco), and one great-grandchild (Sawyer Grubbs of San Francisco). A funeral and burial will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
