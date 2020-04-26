|
1928-2020
Helen L. Howard passed away on February 6, 2020 - she was 91 years old. Born on May 17, 1928 to Ernest and Nan (Malin) Monforton in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, she is survived by Fred, her husband of 72 years. Helen also leaves three children, Richard Howard, Daniel Howard, and Shelly Beauchemin. In addition, she leaves five grandchildren - Wesley Howard, Wayne Howard, Jennifer Holland, Cindy Facterman, and Chris Beauchemin. She also leaves eight great grandchildren - Holly Howard, Harrison Howard, Howard Holland, Evan Holland, Mia Beauchemin, Beau Beauchemin, Zoe Facterman, and Brynn Beauche-min.
Helen was the second of nine children born to Nan (Malin) and Ernest Monforton. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dee Dee, and Marie; and brothers, Joe, Remi, and Bobby. Her surviving siblings include Margaret Blair, Don Monforton, Tom Monforton and Jerry Monforton.
Growing up, Helen was active in 4H programs, winning several National and State competitions - showing steers that she had raised on the ranch. After graduating from Rosary High School in 1946, she enrolled in a Beauticians' School in Great Falls, Montana - graduating in 1947. She, then, returned to Bozeman and worked at various beauty shops until in 1948 when she married Fred J. Howard. Fred and Helen purchased the Elite Beauty Salon, which Helen operated for several years.
They had three children while in Bozeman, Richard, Daniel, and Shelly. Fred's work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took the family to a number of states. They ended up in Washington, DC where Helen managed a large beauty salon for 25 years.
Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother, maintaining close relationships with her children and grandchildren. She also stayed in touch with her brothers and sisters while living across the country from them most of her adult life. In 1997 Helen and Fred moved back west, living in Bozeman during the summer and fall and Las Vegas during the winter and spring. During the past two years, Helen and Fred moved back to Northern Virginia to be closer to family.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020