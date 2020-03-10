|
|
|
Henry Crawford Campbell, age 93, of Bozeman, Montana died March 3, 2020. Henry was born November 13, 1926 in Osceola, Nebraska to Anna Dorothy (Garber) and Phillips Brooks Campbell.
He attended the Osceola schools graduating Valedictorian of his senior class. He received his Bachelors Of Music and Masters Of Music from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York in June of 1948.
Henry accepted his first job with the Montana State College Music Department, with a five man faculty, which was housed in a wooden structure that had formerly been the recreation building at some Montana mining enterprise.
Over the next several years the department grew and developed a degree in Music Education. One of Henry's piano students, a twenty-one year old Dorothy Edith Walton, caught his eye; they were married August 20, 1950, a marriage that lasted sixty-nine years. Their first child, daughter Laurie, was born in 1955 followed by a son John in 1959.
Henry created and directed the Montanans, a small choral group for several years. As the Music Department grew so did his teaching . In addition to piano he taught first and second year Music Theory. Henry spent his free time teaching private piano lessons and composing music.
His first commercially published work was "Five Folk Songs" published by Shawnee Press and premiered by the Birmingham (AL) Symphony conducted by Dr Lara Hoggard. Many publications followed.
Henry was a member of the American Society of Composers, Artists and Publishers (ASCAP), the Music Teachers National Association, the Bozeman Piano Teachers Association and a 71 year member of the Osceola, Nebraska Mason Lodge No. 65.
Henry Campbell was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Laurie. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Dorothy, and his son John.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Those wishing to make a memorial are urged to donate to the . Arrangements are by Dokken-Nelson Funeral service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020