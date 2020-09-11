1/1
Henry E. Goldhahn
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry E. Goldhahn, 95, passed away on August 31, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Beattie), his parents, John & Rose (Zigan) Goldhahn and his 7 brothers and sisters: Harold, Lillian, John, Robert, Elizabeth, Charles, and James. He leaves behind his 4 children: Stacy Mitchell, Dena Richter (Del), Alan Goldhahn (Leanne), all from Bozeman, MT; and Brian Goldhahn (LaVerne), Cardwell, MT. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Hank (as he was called by many) was born December 27,1924, in Geraldine, MT and grew up on the ranch his parents homesteaded in 1911. He returned to that ranch after serving proudly in the Army, 1943-1946. In 1948, Hank married Ruth at her home in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and took his bride back to the ranch which he still owned at his death. They lived there until 1990 when they retired to a home on the Missouri River near Cascade, MT. Hank remained there after Ruth's passing in 2007. He spent one winter in Manhattan and moved to Bozeman full-time in 2014 to be close to all his children.

The family would like to thank his doctors; the Frontier Home Health & Hospice staff; his friends at Bozeman Lodge, his neighbors on the Missouri, his grandkids and nieces and nephews, and everyone who cared for and about him and showed him kindness.

Graveside services will be held at the Geraldine Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow. Memorials can be sent to The McLaughlin Research Institute, Great Falls, MT in memory of Hank Goldhahn.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dahl Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved