Henry "Rusty" Richard Vander Vos was born July 28, 1931, passed peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Parkhaven Assisted Living in Manhattan.



Rusty was born at Camp Creek Road, Manhattan MT, to Rijk and Cornelia Vander Vos. He lived in the Gallatin Valley most of his life. He was a farmer through and through. His youth was spent farming for his father, uncle and numerous farms and ranches in the valley. At 14, he left for Canada and worked on a farm there. His farming endeavors were interrupted by winters working in factories in Michigan and his enlistment in the Marine Corp at the age of 18. He served 4 years in the Marines, 16 months of it in Korea.



He married Susan Veltkamp, March 17, 1954. They started their married life together as cattle foreman for the Sappington Ranch. In 1956, Rusty went to work for Simkins-Hallin Lumber Company, 2 days before their son, Tom was born. He worked there for 62 years, finally retiring on his 85th birthday.



Two things that defined Rusty were working and driving. When he wasn't working, he was going for drives. He ran out of gravel roads in Montana and when the kids were old enough to ride along, they had broadened their horizons to Wyoming and Idaho. He took great pride in being able to take a cross country trip without driving on any interstate.



While living in Bridger Canyon, he helped establish and construct the Bridger Canyon Fire Department.



Rusty and Susan moved from Bridger Canyon to the Gallatin River in the early 1980's. They took great pleasure in all the sights and sounds out their windows.



He is survived by his children, Tom (Suzy) Vander Vos, Barbara Kuhlemeier and Beverly (Kelly) Murphy; six grandchild, Christina (Jesse) Hafen, Tiffany (Jr.) Adams, Holly (Jeb) Vander Vos/Mammen, Kaytie Vander Vos, James (Madalyn) Kuhlemeier, Shane Vander Vos; and 6 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Vander Vos; son in law, Ron Kuhlemeier; infant brother, Wilbur; sisters, Marie lckler, Hattie Dyk, Trynea Yzenbaard, and Coba Kamerman; and brother, Herman Vander Vos.



Visitation hours will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, May14, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2 pm Friday, at Hills (Little Holland) Cemetery in Manhattan.



Memorials may be given to Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47 Nampa, ID 83653 or Chi Alpha US Missions 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.



