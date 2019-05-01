Herman Vander Vos passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 to be with his Lord.



He was born January 29, 1927 to Rijk and Cornelia Vander Vos in Peiershil, Netherlands. He came to America in April of 1929 at the age of 2. His family settled in Gallatin Valley where he farmed all his working days.



He married Theresa DeBlecourt on September 27, 1949. They had six children. Theresa passed away on January 9, 1999.



He married Patricia Pacovsky Campbell on July 22, 2006.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Roland (Betty), Connie (Peter) Anderson, Howard (Joyce), Alvin (Rita), and Tim; sister, Maria Ickler; brother, Henry Vander Vos; son-in-law, Alvin DuBois; and stepdaughter, Jackie Campbell. He was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Elaine; daughter-in-law, Sharon Vander Vos; stepdaughter, Kathryn Campbell; infant brother, Wilbur; sisters, Hattie Dyk, Trynea Yzenbaard, and Coba Kamerman.



He was a member of the Belgrade United Reformed Church. He set a godly example of teaching his children to be faithful to the LORD.



A visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 3, at 9:30 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Belgrade United Reformed Church, 17333 Frontage Road two miles west of Belgrade.



Memorials may be made to: Manhattan Christian School, 8000 Churchill Road, Manhattan, MT 59741; Wycliffe Associates, PO Box 620368, Orlando, FL 32862-0368; or Belgrade URC, PO Box 324, Belgrade, MT 59714.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.