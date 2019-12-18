|
|
We will never meet another man like Hobert Leroy Gundrum. While we grieve his leaving us on December 14th, 2019, we rejoice in the fact that he is once again with his beloved Jean.
Hobie was born to Fred and Bessie Gundrum on September 25, 1917 in Beach Haven, PA, where he shoveled a lot of snow in the winter. He was educated alongside his older sister Kay and younger sister Beryl in a two-room schoolhouse with no indoor plumbing or water, and became the man of the house when his father passed away when Hobie was in his mid-teens. Hobie was a river rat who spent all of his spare time in the nearby Susquehanna River, both summer and winter. He enjoyed sports, in particular football and hockey, but especially excelled at baseball. Hobie was good enough to earn a tryout with the Philadelphia Athletics, although he never made it to the big leagues.
After high school, Hobie didn't feel a calling to work at the local foundry or in the coal mines, so he followed his sister Kay to New York City, which was quite a change from rural Pennsylvania. One of Hobie's great memories was from his third day in the Big Apple, when he was out walking his sister's dog. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was passing by in an open motorcade with his dog, and they shared a moment and a wave as fellow dog lovers.
Hobie's first job in NYC was working in the Garment District, where he stood out as a 6'4" kid from the country. He appreciated his proximity to three professional baseball teams, the Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants, and New York Yankees, the latter of which became his favorite team, much to the chagrin of the rest of his family. While his favorite player was Lou Gehrig, he distinctly remembered riding the subway once with two brothers who played for the Yankees, Wes and Rick Ferrell, and this left an impression on him and fueled his fandom.
Hobie's brother-in-law worked at Macy's, where he managed the camera department, and he eventually helped Hobie to get a job there. This sparked Hobie's lifelong passion for photography, and he eventually ended up later in life as an in-demand wedding photographer.
In 1941, Uncle Sam called and Hobie answered. Hobie was initially assigned to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, which was another culture shock for the boy from PA, where he worked in a medical battalion for ambulances. He then ended up at Camp Barkeley in Abilene, TX, where his life changed forever when he met a pretty young waitress at a drug store named Jean Scott who served him a banana split along with a winning smile. In a short six month period, Hobie and Jean were engaged and married, overcoming the objections of Jean's family who weren't too excited about a Yankee most recently from NY coming down to marry a local Texas girl. Luckily things worked out for them for more than 70 years!
After less than a year of wedded bliss, Hobie shipped out in October of 1943 and served proudly in England, France and Belgium as a first sergeant where he supported the D-Day invasion and transported casualties returning from the front. While Hobie was overseas, he received a very special "Vmail" informing him that his first child Jeanie had been born back in Abilene, where he returned as soon as possible after the war was over.
Hobie then found work in the office of a local oil refinery as well as setting up a home photography studio with Jean where they focused on wedding and baby photos. While raising their family, which now included Jeanie's younger brother Russ, the Gundrums enjoyed camping and fishing trips as well as boating the local lakes. Hobie became an accomplished fly fisherman, especially when Jeanie moved to West Yellowstone in 1966, and eventually developed into a skilled fly tyer as well. One of Hobie's great joys was introducing others to fly fishing, including Jeanie and several grandchildren. He even made his own rods, which he gifted to others, while Jean would hand-sew rod bags.
Hobie retired from the oil business in 1979 and a few years later moved with Jean to Ojai, CA, to be closer to Jeanie and her husband Pete, who spent the school year in Santa Barbara, CA. In 2000, Hobie and Jean relocated to Bozeman,MT, where Jeanie and Pete now lived year round, and this was a very happy place to spend their golden years. Hobie was an inspiration to his family, and his interest, joy, and participation in life over his 102 years was infectious. His abiding and deep faith in God, as well as his firm belief that he would eventually be reunited with his beloved Jean in heaven, will forever serve as a model and goal for the rest of his family.
Hobie was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; sisters, Kay and Beryl. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanie (Pete) of Bozeman; son, Russ (Charlotte) of Kingwood, TX; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed as the mold has been broken forever.
The family would like to thank the caring and loving staff at Brookdale Spring Meadows, Frontier Home Health, as well as the amazing Bozeman Hospice group, especially Jan and Shannon, his angels here on earth. Also a special thanks goes to his "fishing buddy," Betsy, who got a rod back in his hands this summer. Donations in Hobie's memory can be made to Warriors and Quiet Waters, and a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019