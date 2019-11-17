|
|
|
Howard L. Huffman was born on August 5,1923, to James Lloyd and Gladys Luella Huffman on the family ranch near Highwood, Montana. In all, his parents blessed him with six siblings and those connections to his parents and his brothers and sisters remained strong throughout his life.
Because life on the ranch during the Great Depression was tenuous at best, education was highly prized and began at home. Howard's formal education started in a one-room schoolhouse where he was sometimes the only pupil in his grade. Later, he completed grades 6 through 9 in Highwood, followed by two years at Flathead County High School in Kalispell, Montana before graduating from Fort Benton High School in 1940. He was 16 years old. During his teenage years, Howard played trumpet in both concert and marching bands for the two high schools he attended.
In the fall of 1941, Howard enrolled in the Industrial Engineering program at Montana State College in Bozeman. He also continued to play his trumpet in the ROTC, marching and concert bands. He continued his classwork until November 5, 1943, when he volunteered for the draft and was inducted into the Army. His active duty began when he was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, for basic training. From there, Howard was assigned to Company A, 347th Infantry Regiment, 87th Division at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. His Division was sent to fight in the European theatre, specifically the Ardennes region of Belgium, where he was severely wounded by shrapnel during the "Battle of the Bulge". Howard was discharged from the service in June, 1945 with the rank of Sergeant and was awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct, American Campaign, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign with two battle stars and World War II Victory medals, as well as the Expert and Combat Infantry badges.
On July 3, 1945, Howard married the love of his life, Jan, whom he had met while in basic training and together they moved to Bozeman so he could finish his studies in Industrial Engineering. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1947. Furthering his education meant moving to Corvallis, Oregon, in 1951 to attend Oregon State College and entering the new Master's Degree program in Industrial Engineering. After finishing the course work, he wrote his thesis while working at Coast Manufacturing and Supply in Livermore, California and received a Master of Science degree in June 1954. It was during these years that a son, Donald, and a daughter, Debra, joined the family.
In 1953, Howard accepted a position as an instructor of Industrial Engineering at Montana State College (now Montana State University). He and his family were finally "back home". He remained on the faculty for the next twenty-five years as a teacher and researcher before retiring in 1978 with the title of Associate Professor Emeritus.
The next years found Howard exploring the United States with Jan as they indulged in their newly acquired interest in family genealogy. In 1988, they followed their kids out to Oregon and settled in Salem. For several years that was their home base as they continued their travels and explored many other avenues of interest. One such activity was attending a Life Story Writing Group that he looked forward to each week until just months before his passing.
Family members preceding him in death are his father and mother, James Lloyd and Gladys Luella Huffman, brothers, Lawrence Alwyn, Roy Elwood, Russell Irwin and Donald James Huffman, and sisters Virginia May Carrell and Marjorie Luella Davidson.
Howard is survived by Jan, his wife of 74 years, son Donald Huffman and his wife Leslie, and daughter Debra Huffman Sparber, grandchildren Patrick Sparber, Jesse (Tara) Huffman, Jamie (Kayti) Huffman and great-grandchildren Judah Sparber, Caitlin Huffman, Savannah Huffman and Maverick Huffman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial Street SE, Salem, Oregon, on December 7, 2019 at 11:00. Family and friends who wish to, may make donations to Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) or any other veterans' organization.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019