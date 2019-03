Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Memorial service 10:00 AM Bozeman United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Iris Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Iris Gray

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Iris Martha McKinney Gray passed away peacefully in her home in Bozeman February 27, 2019. She was 93.



Iris, born September 14, 1925, was the eldest daughter of Herbert Larkin McKinney and Orlena Ada Siedentop of Dwight, Illinois. Iris graduated from Dwight Township High School where she was yearbook editor and won numerous debate and speech competitions. She attended Illinois State University in Normal graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science degree. For five years, she taught English and French languages at Antioch Community High School, Antioch, Illinois.



After leaving teaching, Iris taught in the Hammond, Indiana Felt & Tarrant Comptometer School. Comptometers were mechanical calculators before mainframe computers. Iris was a member of the Kappa Delta Epsilon National Education Sorority, located next to the Chicago University International House, and it was there she met her husband of 55 years.



On New Year's Eve, 1954, Iris married Philip Howard Gray of Bar Harbor, Maine in the University of Chicago chapel. Their first child, Cindelyn, was born in Chicago while Philip was in graduate school working on his Master's degree from Austin Riesen, the research pioneer in sensory deprivation and cognitive development. The family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1958, for Philip to complete his PhD under Donald M. Baer, the pioneer of applied behavioral analysis. While in Seattle, Iris worked at General Electric rising through the ranks to be a parts manager.



In 1960, Philip hired on at Bozeman's Montana State College as a psychology professor. A second child, Howard Carson, was born in 1962. Iris took a job as the psychometrist (speed) reading comprehension specialist at MSU's Computer Testing Center, retiring in 1990.



Iris was brought up in the United Methodist Church and belonged to the local BUMC congregation. In 2012, her Faith guided her to volunteer charity at Bozeman's Love INC.



Philip and Iris were active participants in the international and local arts community. They shared a love of folk art and operated an art gallery in Kennebunkport, Maine for two years. While briefly living in Canada in 1969-70 with her husband, Iris began volunteering at the Winnipeg Handicraft Guild. There she developed a passion for Inuit art and along with her husband, amassed a collection of stone carvings and prints, later using her language skills to help edit Philip's books on Inuit art.



The couple also collected folk music together and hosted many listening sessions at their home during the folk music revival years. She never missed one of her son's KGLT radio shows.



In the 1960s, Iris and Philip belonged to the Four-Wheel Drive Club of Bozeman and participated in many off-road outings. Both of them enjoyed bird hunting with family friends on local ranches. Iris was well schooled in Montana history and often mentioned her favorite course studies with Professor Merrill Burlingame when she took graduate level courses at Montana State College.



Iris joined the Daughters of the American Revolution Mt. Hylite chapter during the nation's bicentennial. She served as the Montana State DAR Regent from 1990 to 1992. During that time, she visited every DAR chapter in the state and wore out a complete set of tires from all the driving. She was very proud of her great great-grandfather John A. McKinney's service in the Union Army Pennsylvania Bucktails Company C.



After Philip's retirement from MSU, they traveled extensively around the West visiting the various dinosaur museums and dig sites. For twenty years, Iris was an active participant in the docent program at the MOR leading thousands of schoolchildren through the exhibits, eventually amassing nearly 4000 hours of volunteer time.



Following her retirement from MSU, Iris volunteered in Jack Horner's paleontology lab at the Museum of the Rockies (MOR) cleaning dinosaur bones. After Phillip's death in 2009, Iris volunteered with the MOR sewing group making craft items as fundraisers for the museum gift shop and working in the Tinsley House Living History Farm museum. Family history and genealogy were a passion for her.



This last August, Iris was a recipient of the Prime Awards 24 Over 64 honor sponsored by the Bozeman Chronicle in recognition for her many years as community volunteer.



Iris enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, scrabble, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Like her husband, Iris loved animals and had a number of pets over the years ranging from Peep the chicken, Seymour the duck, and numerous cats and dogs.



In 2016 son Howard moved to Bozeman to care for Iris and they enjoyed attending many gypsy swing and classical music concerts, going on road trips to Yellowstone Park, Cody, Wyoming, and driving around the valley. Iris was a splendid cook and mother and son would often cook meals together joking, "that was a $30 plate". Iris was also a fan of Tai Chi and practiced several times a week.



Iris is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Ray Edward Eberts; two siblings, Lt Colonel Floyd McKinney of the US Air Force and Madelyn Meatyard of Lexington, Kentucky; and her husband, Dr. Philip Howard Gray. Survivors include her children, Howard of Bozeman, Cindelyn of McAllister, MT; grandchildren, Russell of Seattle and Wescott of Austin, Texas; a sister Lois Draper of Bloomington, Illinois, a brother, Lee McKinney of Florida, and a brother-in-law, Michael Gordon of Bar Harbor, Maine and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Donations in memory of Iris Martha Gray can be made to Gallatin County Love INC, PO Box 7117, Bozeman, MT 59771. A memorial services will be held at the Bozeman United Methodist Church on Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. Her ashes will then be interned with her husband, Philip, at the Fort Harrison Veteran's Cemetery in Helena sometime in May.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries