1940 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Ivan Gale Ludwig, 78 of St. Charles, Iowa passed away June 11, 2019 at the VA Hospice Center of Des Moines.



Ivan was born in Iowa City, IA on October 11, 1940 to Vern and Mildred Ludwig. He grew up with his three brothers on a farm south of Casey, IA. After graduating from high school in 1959, Ivan worked on the Rock Island Railroad before joining the US Marine Corps in May 1961. After leaving the Marine Corp he returned to Iowa and the railroad for a short time before moving west to California and later to Bozeman, Montana where he worked for Xerox Corporation as a service technician. After retiring, he and his wife Kathy moved to warmer climate in Lewiston, Idaho. Kathy passed away in 2011 and Ivan returned to Iowa in 2013.



Ivan had many hobbies, flying, boating, fishing, hunting and camping, gardening and especially woodworking and always had a special dog companion nearby.



He was a proud member of Mason's Belgrade Lodge No. 68 AF & AM for 37 years.



Ivan was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Mildred, his wife Kathy (Walker) Ludwig, his brother Marvin, and two siblings Violet and Gary.



He is survived by his son Brian (Lynn) Ludwig af Miles City, Montana. Daughter Kristen Ludwig af Phoenix, AZ, his brothers Darrell (Kathy) Ludwig af St, Charles, IA and Roger Ludwig of Monteith, IA.



Graveside service will be held June 20 at 11:00 am at Rosehill Cemetary, Menlo, IA with a Celebration of Life after at the Menlo Community Building.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider joining the family in our donation to the the VA Hospice of Des Moines. Memorials may be made to Ivan Ludwig Estate and well be forwarded to Veterans for the wonderful care they provided. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 16, 2019