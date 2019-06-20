Margaret peacefully passed into eternal life on Thursday, December 13, 2018 surrounded by her children. She is now with her Savior, husband Joe, and daughter Vickie.



She was born on the family farm in Braddock, North Dakota to Myron S. Baker and Jessie E. Perry in December 1925. She lived on the farm until entering nursing school in Bismarck, North Dakota. Her favorite memories of the farm were her animal friends. Even at a young age she had a caring and compassionate soul.



Upon graduating from what is now St. Mary University, she began working at the Burlington Northern Hospital in Glendive, Montana. It was there that she met her husband, Joseph R. Kunda. They were married on October 27, 1951 at Sacred Heart Parish in Glendive. They lived in Glendive until 1963 when they moved the family to Bozeman, Montana. Mom worked as a nurse in the Orthopedic Unit at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. She retired in 1987 and began accompanying Dad on the road transporting livestock. She had many hobbies including sewing, bowling, horseback riding, watching & listening to sporting games/events, playing BINGO and Pinochle. In 2006 Mom and Dad moved to Highgate Senior Living center. Mom continued caring for so many throughout her life and her compassion and love touched all of those around her. All those who knew her were truly blessed.



Margaret is survived by her five children, Carol (Don Wirtz); Deb Mus (Roger Bair); Brad (Traci Anderson) and (Sue Kunda); Jim (Debby); and Gail (Jeff Combs). Grandchildren include Monica, Alison and Holly Wirtz; Jessica and Joe Mus; Christopher (Chrissy) Kunda and Kerri Kunda; Amanda (Jordan) Krantz, Katie and Eli Kunda; Amber (Luke) Bailey, and Stacey (Mitch) Zentner. Great grandchildren include Mason and Landon Krantz, Twyla Kunda and Aiden Bailey.



Please join Margaret's family to celebrate her life on Monday, June 24th at 11:00am at Resurrection University Catholic Parish, 1725 South 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 20, 2019