|
|
Jack Shumway, 86, formerly of Wolf Point, passed away on July 16, 2019 from congestive heart failure. His wife of 65 years, Barb, was at his side.
Jack was born in Wolf Point, MT on October 10, 1932 and spent 80 years on the family farm north of Wolf Point. His parents, Frank E. and Anna (Breum) Shumway, homesteaded the farm in 1916 and raised their ten children there.
One of the highlights of his younger life was playing basketball for Coach Bob Lowry. Jack was a four year letterman, and commonly referred to as "Jumping Jack" even after his days of playing. During his senior year, the team won the Class B State Championship.
Jack married the love of his life, Barb, in 1954 and they had four children shortly thereafter. They raised their family on the homestead until they moved to Bozeman in 2012 due to Jack's health.
Jack loved the rolling hills and prairie of Northeastern Montana. To him, there was nothing better than getting on one of his beloved horses and riding out to check on the cattle.
While farming and ranching, Jack also worked for the city of Wolf Point for 27 years. After that he worked at the Faith Lutheran Home until an electrical accident (from which he miraculously survived) injured him. The residents of the home were always cheered up when they heard him singing and whistling as he went about his work.
His big 'Shumway' laugh and smile will be missed by his family and friends. His heart never left the farm, and he will be buried there.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Shumway; brothers, George (Pearl), Frank (Vera), Lloyd (June), LeRoy, and Robert (Joyce); and sisters, Isabelle (Fred) Anderson, Virginia (Mike) Hartman, and Dotty Shumway.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Cheryl (Dennis) Pearson, Mark Shumway, Colleen Shumway, and Dawn (Terry) Shumway; brother, Herman (Marlene) Shumway; sisters-in-law, Loretta Shumway and Colleen (Gary) Brooks; grandchildren, Heather (Lloyd) Van Meter, Callan Nagy, Jack (Mara) Jessop, and Ben Jessop; and great-grandsons, Noah Nagy and Jackson Van Meter.
A special nod goes out to nephew Johnny Shumway for being there any time Uncle Jack and Aunt Barb needed anything. Also, thank you to the medical community of Bozeman. Your care for Jack in his years here was much appreciated.
Services will be held at the family farm at Wolf Point on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 31, 2019