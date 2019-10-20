|
Jack Darwin Reich passed away September 1, 2019 from complications after surgery.
Jack was born in Townsend, MT February 1, 1946 to Frank and Lucy Reich. Jack graduated from Willow Creek in 1964 and continued his education at the University of Montana graduating in 1969 taking every spring off to help his brother on the ranch. Jack lived in Willow Creek his entire life and worked with his brother George on their ranch in Willow Creek.
Jack was a volunteer in Willow Creek Fire Department for 25 years. Jack will be remembered for his love of farming, family, friends and commitment to the community.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lucy Reich. He is survived by his brother George (Diane) Reich and several cousins.
A remembrance for Jack will be held at the Willow Creek Fire Hall on October 26th from 2-4. Come remember Jack , share stories and memories.
Contributions in Jack's name may be sent to Willow Creek Rural Fire Department, PO Box 113, Willow Creek, MT 59760.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019