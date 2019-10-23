|
|
Deputy Jake Allmendinger 31, of Belgrade, MT went to be with the Lord on the evening of October 19, 2019. Blessed are the Peacemakers for they shall be Called Children of God. Matthew 5:9
Jake passed away in a tragic accident while on duty, trying to save a stranded motorist near Fairy Lake.
Jake was born in Bismarck, ND on December 17, 1987 son of Ron and Michelle. The family moved to Everett, WA for a short time before moving to Butte, MT in 1992. When Jake was 16 his family moved to Belgrade, MT where he found his forever love Monica Russell. Jake and Monica were married on June 27, 2009. They made a beautiful life together. The love between them was undeniable. Two years later in 2011 Jake and Monica welcomed their first daughter Bentley now 8 years old. Then in 2014 their second daughter Lexi was born. She is now 5 years old. Then in 2018 they welcomed their son Kai who is now 1 year old.
Jake was loved by many. He was known simply as the gentle giant with a gentle spirit. He was a very loyal person, with a great sense of humor. Jake's simple pleasure in life was spending time with his family. As a family they enjoyed going for walks, hiking, barbequing, spending time at the lake boating, bowling, watching movies, and just spending time together. His love for his wife Monica and their children was an unimaginable love. Jake was always involved with his family and had so much love for each and everyone of them.
Jake loved music of all kinds. His passion however was sports. Jake loved softball where he was known as big Jake who hit clean up for his team. Jake also loved playing basketball, where he played varsity for the Belgrade Panthers. He then continued with playing adult league. Jake also loved playing ice hockey. He loved barbequing with family and friends, playing corn hole always yelling winner, winner chicken dinner as I don't think he ever lost.
Jake worked at Gallatin County 911 dispatch for 7 years. He was on the search and rescue team for 8 years and became a Deputy in 2017. Jake and his brother-in-law Brian started a business in 2016, called Outlaw Landscape. Jake always worked incredibly hard for his family to ensure they had the best life possible.
Jake never missed a chance to make every family member feel special. Jake never missed an opportunity to play with all his nieces and nephews every chance he could, they loved Uncle Jake.
Jake is survived by his wife Monica, their children Bentley (8), Lexi (5) and Kai (1) of Belgrade, MT; his parents Ron and Michelle Allmendinger of Belgrade, MT; older brother Josh (Melissa), their children Aubbrie (11), Tucker (9), Paisley (7) and Kolter (3) of Butte, MT; younger brother Luke (Ashlie), their children Karter (5) and Karsyn (1) of Belgrade, MT; his grandparents Ray and Marlene Grager of Carrington, ND; in-laws David and Jackie Wahl of Belgrade, MT and Rodney Russell of Pima, AZ; sister-in-law Sasha (Kel) Lohmeier, their children Aspen (20), Taysen (16) and Kiarra (12) of Belgrade, MT; sister-in-law Collette (Brian) Taylor, their children Cohan (10) and Taylin (8) of Manhattan, MT; sister-in-law Morgan, her children Jordan (11), Mason (7) and Mackenzie (5) of Belgrade, MT and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jake is preceded in death by his grandparents Otto and Agnes Allmendinger.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, 300 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Journey Church, 1794 Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT.
For those looking to help during this difficult time, a fund for the Allmendinger family has been set up through the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. No other donation organizations are approved by the family, except for the Dahl website, and no one will contact you asking for money. Monetary donations can be made in the following ways: Checks - make checks out to MSPOA and write "Allmendinger Family" in the memo line and send to P.O. Box 794, Helena, MT 59624. Phone - call MSPOA at 406-443-5669 and pay with a credit card. Online - donate on their website, https://www.mspoa.org/donate (all payments are processed through PayPal). While this is MSPOA's general donating option on their website, the association will consider all donations made from today until November 21, 2019 for Jake's family. We greatly appreciate all your support.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019