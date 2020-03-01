|
|
|
James Alvin Baker. 72, of Ryderwood, Washington passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1947 to James Altus Baker and Alvina Magdalina (Zindler) Baker, in Bozeman, Montana. He grew up in Bozeman and Belgrade, Montana and graduated from Belgrade High School.
Jim served in the United States Navy as a SKC Chief Petty Officer and was stationed in California, Australia, Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, Ohio and retired in Oklahoma in 1986, receiving an honorable discharge.
Jim married Sheryl Sue Abelin on August 26, 1965 and they shared 28 years of marriage until Sheryl's passing. From this union they shared four children along with all the family they "adopted" along the way.
He married Darla Baker on October 29,1994 and they shared 25 years of life and marriage together.
He was a truck driver and locksmith for many years after retiring from the Navy. Jim enjoyed working and had a passion for tinkering with things for hours. He also had a love for cooking and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alvina baker; sister. Deloris Welch; brother, Richard "Dick" Baker; the mother of his children, Sheryl Baker; and Darla's son Chris.
He is survived by his wife Darla; his children, Tammy(Glade)Young of Bozeman; Marcy(Billy)Hiatt of Muskogee,OK; Jamie Baker of Florence, AZ; and Melissa (Brent)Jarrett of McAlester,OK; Darla's daughter, Natasha(Raymond)Herbst of California; grandchildren,Teal Young, Katelynn Hiatt, Jaret Baker, Shelby(J.D.)Stone, Caleb(Sierra)Jarrett, Ryann Durant, Madeline(Tanner)Milligan, Paul DeClerk,Olivia Cox, Riley Baker and Kassidy Baker; great grandchildren, Gracelynd Durant, Lucas Jarrett, Samuel Stone and Alexavier Lawson; sister, Carolyn(Ken)Lewis of Belgrade; and many nieces, nefews, cousins, other family members and friends.
A memorial service was held January 8, 2020 in Winlock, Washington.
A family grave side service will be held March 6, 2020 at 2pm at Montana Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison Helena, Montana and a post funeral reception lunch will be held on his birthday the next day, March 7, 2020, 11:30 am. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2915 Colter Ave. Bozeman
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020