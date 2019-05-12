James Arthur Grattelo, 80, of Bozeman, Montana passed away at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born August 19, 1938 in Rockford, Illinois to Donald and Dorothy (Ward) Grattelo.



James grew up and graduated from High School in Rockford. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Maine and then served as a Signalman in the U.S. Navy. After his service in the Navy he was a Materials Manager in the Automotive and Marine industries throughout the United States and in Japan. James married Donna Georgeson in Fargo, North Dakota on October 29, 1994. He loved cooking and his cats, Lizzie and Burt.



James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; Donna Grattelo of Bozeman, MT, children; James (Michelle) Grattelo, Michael (Mitch) Grattelo and Thomas Grattelo all of Biddeford, ME; William (Ann) Georgeson of Livingston, MT Michael (Angie) Georgeson of Columbus, MT, Robert (Donna) Georgeson, of Wasilla, AK, Susan (Marc) Daniels of Bozeman, MT, and Jon (Aimee) Georgeson of West Fargo, ND. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren.



There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 14 at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman followed by a reception at the church.



Online Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary