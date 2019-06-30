James L. (Jim) (Bug) Brenden, cattleman, father and friend to everyone, passed away June 25, 2019.



Jim was born to O.A. and Harriet Brenden in Bozeman on June 24, 1935 and attended school in the Gallatin Valley. Jim married Betty Ann Swinton and ranched in Bozeman until moving their family to their ranch in Canyon Creek in December 1969. He later married Marilynn Miller.



As with most ranchers, Jim was a devoted steward of the land. He was recognized for his innovative design of a water system on his ranch. In addition, Jim served on many ag boards and was a member of the Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Auxiliary. He was a huge supporter of 4-H and played an integral role many years ago in combining the 4-H fair with the Last Chance Stampede.



Jim was active in his children's and grandchildren's activities, driving countless miles on the rodeo trail, and helping to raise many a 4-H lamb, pig and grand champion steer.



He took on the role of surrogate father to many and he was always willing to help young ranchers who were just starting out. During his retirement years, he enjoyed keeping his hand in the lifestyle he loved by working for the Sieben and Wirth ranches. Also, Jim spent many winters working with the Miller family at the Elkhorn Ranch in Tucson, AZ. There, he will be remembered for his unique fashion sense, and his tendency to wear cowboy boots with his shorts.



Jim celebrated his sobriety daily. He was a grateful member of AA and "Cowboy Jim" helped many achieve and maintain sobriety over the years.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Richard and Bob, sister, Ruth, son, Jack and countless good cattle dogs.



He is survived by his sons and daughter, Tim (Kristie) of Helena; Tad (Marianne) of Billings; and Wendy of Helena; his grandchildren, Jarrod, Lindsay, Alice, Cale, Brandi, Samantha and Caitlyn; sisters, Betty Wohlfrum of Spokane; Barb Jensen of Bozeman; and Pat Allen of Spokane; friend, Lu Gardella of Lincoln; his faithful border collie, Too; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



A celebration of Jim's life will take place Saturday, August 10, at Noon, at the Bill Hamilton 4-H Building at the L&C Fairgrounds, Helena. Please bring a potluck dish or dessert to share.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the L&C 4-H Building Fund, 100 W. Custer, Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Jim. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 30, 2019