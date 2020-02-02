Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kutzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Paul Kutzman


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Paul Kutzman Obituary
On January 28, 2020 we lost our brother and uncle, Jim Kutzman. Jim was a devoted son, an awesome brother, loving uncle, and good friend. He was a big guy with a big heart that he loved to hide behind a gruff exterior. He befriended stray cats who wandered into his life and even though he never ventured far from home in Columbia Falls, he maintained a presence on Facebook that kept him connected to his family and friends. An MSC alumni, Jim was proud to be a Bobcat football player. He was drafted into the Army his senior year and was proud to serve his county in Vietnam.

A Graveside Service will be held for Jim 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim this summer.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -