On January 28, 2020 we lost our brother and uncle, Jim Kutzman. Jim was a devoted son, an awesome brother, loving uncle, and good friend. He was a big guy with a big heart that he loved to hide behind a gruff exterior. He befriended stray cats who wandered into his life and even though he never ventured far from home in Columbia Falls, he maintained a presence on Facebook that kept him connected to his family and friends. An MSC alumni, Jim was proud to be a Bobcat football player. He was drafted into the Army his senior year and was proud to serve his county in Vietnam.
A Graveside Service will be held for Jim 11:00 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim this summer.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020