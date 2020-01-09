|
|
Jane Elisabeth Davis was born June 1, 1927 in Norfolk, Nebraska. She passed away peacefully in her own home on January 3, 2020, Bozeman, MT.
Jane had a full and long life that she lived with grace, humor, care, and respect. She was an amazing mother, gifted educator and trained counselor. From a Nebraska farm girl to Army brat, military wife, educator and mother, Jane traveled the globe her entire life collecting mementos, memories and, most of all, friends.
Smart and opinionated, Jane was a feminist who never lost pleasure in also being feminine. She could be fierce when she detected any injustice and then soft when a person needed help. She was a lady and a rebel. She was clear with her opinions and yet never unkind with their delivery. She was a lover of beautiful places, people and art. Jane embraced life through travel, entertaining and collecting. She loved to celebrate occasions big and small with thoughtful decorations and sumptuous meals. She will be remembered for her delightful brown eyes and easy smile.
Jane spent her final years reading great books, appreciating the view of the Gallatin Mountains from her back porch, the change of seasons and the sweetly predictable herd of Herefords on the neighbor's farm across the road. She delighted in seeing her great grandchildren every week. Surrounded by people who loved and cared for her, she was gracious and appreciative to her family and caregivers, always.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Janice Jones, and her husband, Charles Edward Davis.
She is survived by her children, son, Noah Davis and partner, Kelley Eakin; son, Colin (Seabring) Davis; son, Jason (Jenny)Davis; and by daughter, Dagny (Mark) Gelormo; grandchildren, Justin (Bridget) Davis; Alexander Davis; Matheson Close-Davis Renick and husband Charlie; Isabel Davis, Simone Davis; and Sophie Gelormo; great grandchildren, Phoenix, Loch and Iris Renick; sister, Patricia Duquemin and her children, Peter, David and Peggo and their extended families.
A public memorial service will be held this Saturday, January 11, 10:00 a.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church, 5 West Olive in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to "Haven" (Domestic Violence Shelter), PO Box 752, Bozeman, MT. 59771.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020