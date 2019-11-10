|
|
|
Jane J. Fitch passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 94. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Prestige Senior Living at Auburn Meadows in Auburn, Washington.
Jane was born in Murray, Kentucky, Dec. 17, 1924, and was raised by two loving and strong forces. Her father ensured she was a Democrat; her mother instilled in her a love of the arts. In 1946, she became the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a dual degree from (now) Murray State University where she met her future husband, Joseph Fitch. After graduation, Jane worked for the U.S. Dept of the Navy in Washington, D.C. She and Joe married there in 1948. After Joe received his master's degree from the Yale School of Drama, they moved to Bozeman, Montana, where Joe taught and later established the Theatre Arts Department at Montana State University.
In Bozeman, they raised three children. While officially a housewife, Jane was active in the community and helped establish and manage the Loft Theatre for 12 years. She was a member of the Bozeman Zoning Commission, and was involved with local politics, League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women and more.
After Joe's untimely death in 1974, Jane moved to San Diego, California. During her years there, she was a librarian, business owner and travel agent, and was active in organizations and local goings-on in her beloved city of Lemon Grove.
In 1990, Jane moved to Washington state to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Settling in Federal Way, she tutored ESL students and volunteered with the Multi-Service Center and Federal Way Regional Library. Her last volunteer gig was with the Federal Way Police Dept., where she staffed the information desk until the age of 88. Jane often bused to Seattle to volunteer with Senior Services (now Sound Generation), assisting older and disabled adults. She was a member of the Federal Way Women's Club and Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church.
Jane will be missed by her children, Phil Fitch (Darral Broyles), Bob Fitch (Denise Rothman) and Jean Fitch Borst (Don Borst); granddaughters, Molly and Michelle Borst; and nephew, Bert Paschall (Judy Paschall).
Jane enjoyed walking, reading, art, museums, theatre, music and travel. She was a lifelong learner. She always had a smile and cheerful hello for anyone she met, even the occasional Republican. Jane loved politics, and one of her greatest disappointments was not seeing a woman elected president. To honor Jane, volunteer your time or donate to , cause, candidate, institution or arts organization. And please vote!
There is no service or memorial planned.
