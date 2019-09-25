|
Janet Boice Hodgson, 87, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. Janet was born on May 9, 1932 in Summit, New Jersey, the eldest child of Howell Clark and Grace Correll Boice. After graduation from high school in 1950, Janet studied at Trenton State Teachers College, where she met Frederick Hodgson. After a three-year courtship, Janet and Fred were married in 1953 in New York City and enjoyed the next 66 years together.
Janet completed her bachelor's degree in history at Syracuse University and then worked as an archivist for over 30 years at the libraries of Pennsylvania State University, Cornell University, and the University of Louisville.
Upon their retirement, Fred and Janet relocated to Bozeman in 1996, where they enjoyed traveling, bridge and walking groups, attending Montana State University football and basketball games, and hikes in the surrounding mountains. Janet also volunteered at the Gallatin County Pioneer Museum and Bozeman Welcome & Tourist Information Center.
Janet is survived by her loving family: husband, Fred; sons, Michael (Terri House) and Theodore (Paris); sister, Ruth (Gordon) Smith; grandchildren, Kathie Hodgson, Jennifer Allison, Sondra (Zach) Warren, Tristan Hodgson, and Hannah (Jacob) Evans; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Kasey, and Kaegan Ewers, Charles Allison V, Tyler and Carson Warren; and great-great-granddaughter, Sophia Ewers. A celebration of Janet's life will occur in Spring, 2020 at Dokken-Nelson.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennenlson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019