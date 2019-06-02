Resources More Obituaries for Janet Burdett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Burdett

Janet Louise (Creecy) Burdett, 82, passed away May 16th in Sandpoint, Idaho.



She was born July 11, 1936 in Willow Creek, Montana to Jean Laurin (Williams) Creecy and Frank Calvin Creecy. Janet grew up in Willow Creek and graduated from high school in 1954. After attending Montana State University for a year, she married Robert Milton Burdett in November of 1956. From this marriage, three boys were born, Robert Milton, Jr., Terry Gene, and Patrick Garvin Burdett. Janet was a wife and home maker. Raising the three boys kept her busy and she enjoyed camping, hunting, and trips with her family. Janet volunteered at local hospitals when the family lived in Deer Lodge. Life as a railroad wife was one of motion as moves from Toston to Deer Lodge to Manhattan to Missoula and back home to Three Forks made life interesting.



Janet left behind her three boys; Robert (Marcie), Terry (Sherry), and Patrick. Also surviving are grand-sons and grand-daughters; Adam (Liz) Burdett, Nicholas (Devyn) Burdett, David (Brandy) Burdett, Robbie Burdett, Ashley Burdett, and Gavin Burdett. Numerous great-grandchildren also are a part of the family.



Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Creecy and her husband, Robert.



Janet will be greatly missed. Her sense of humor and love of life will be remembered.



A memorial service will be held in Three Forks, Montana and announced once all arrangements are made.