Janet Claire Pelser
1947 - 2020
Janet "Jan" Claire Pelser passed away at her home in Bozeman, Montana surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born July 30, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Donald and Margaret Leech. She attended and graduated from Central Valley High School in California. She met the love of her life and best friend, Chuck Pelser, married him on June 4, 1965 and had two children.

Jan loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially in the Bandon area. She loved her church where she attended regular service and had a passion for studying the Bible. She made a career as an Escrow Officer and retired from First American Title.

Jan is survived by her husband Chuck, her daughter Kristin and son-in-law Patrick and her son Richard, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Jan's name.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
