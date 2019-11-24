|
Janet (Hasbrouck) McCulloch passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, of natural causes while grieving the recent death of her husband, John McCulloch. She will be remembered for her life-time love of animals and crafting, her compassion for friends, and her commitment to her family.
Janet was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, May 17, 1963. She lived in Canoga Park, CA in the San Fernando Valley until 1971 when her family moved to Thousand Oaks, CA. Janet had many different animals while growing up in Thousand Oaks. She enjoyed being in 4-H and raised goats, steers, and showed horses. Janet graduated from Newbury Park High School in 1981. She attended Moorpark Junior College and also worked on a horse ranch in Hidden Valley.
While in high school she was given a Samoyed dog and that began her journey showing dogs. Janet had two Samoyeds, Lucky and Aurora. While showing dogs Janet met two lovely women, Shea and Ellie, from Star Wind Ranch in Livingston, MT. They offered her a job on their ranch caring for and helping show their dogs. This began Janet's love for Montana.
When she quit working on the ranch Janet moved into Bozeman and completed her degree in Biomedical Science at MSU. It was during this time that Janet met her friends at church and became friends with John and Sylvia McCulloch. She then moved to the Seattle area where she had a Bernese Mountain dog named Ryan. Upon moving back to Bozeman she and John became reacquainted as she was calling to check on him often after Sylvia passed. After a short time they married.
Janet became involved with many activities at the Bozeman E-Free Church where John served and made many friends. She also became an accomplished craftsman and made many beautiful home decors. Her love of animals also led them to adopt a Giant Lop rabbit named Clem Kadiddlehopper and a beautiful Ragdoll cat whose name was Ripley. Janet still missed her dogs, however, and talked John into getting a Coton de Tulear named Finn who she dearly loved.
Janet was passionate about many things but especially her Lord, her pets, her crafts, and her husband who she cared for for seventeen years, seeing that he kept to his diet and had lots of TLC.
She is survived by her father and mother, Don and Dorothy Hasbrouck; her sister, Donna Hasbrouck (Richard Rice); and her two nephews, Terran Rice (Hannah Rosenblum-Rice) and Jordan Rice.
Her service will be in conjunction with her husband's on Monday, November 25, at E-Free Church at 1:00 P.M.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019