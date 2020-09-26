1/
Janice Billington Cherry
1962 - 2020
Janice Billington Cherry passed away September 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 2, 1962 in Bellflower, CA. Her family later moved to Billings, MT, where she eventually married her high school sweetheart, Scott Billington. After they relocated to Helena, she worked as a teachers' aide, and as manager of the Helena VoTech student cafeteria.

After moving to Belgrade, MT, she worked for many years at Hardaway Veterinary Hospital, where she greeted every person and pet who walked through the door, always by name. She loved her family, gardening, birdwatching, and her beloved dogs, Taz, Bridger, Ubu, and Abby.

She is survived by her husband, David Cherry; her daughter, Michele Larson (Christian) and granddaughter, Ella; her son, Michael Billington (Kristin Hertz) and granddaughter, Luna; David's daughter, Katrina Platt (Blaine) and granddaughter, Landry; her sister, Robbie Gerondale (Mike) and nephew, Chris; her brother, Pat Halpin; her sister, Pam Montchalin; her sister-in-law, Anne Burrell; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and Robert Halpin, and her husband, Scott.

To honor her, and her love of animals, donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, PO Box 11390, Bozeman, MT, 59719, are encouraged.

Janice, wife, mother, Nana, friend, your love and kindness will always be with us.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
