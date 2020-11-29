Jan Nevin Thornton, 76, of Belgrade, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jan was born to the late Sayre Rye and Frances Day Nevin, October 1, 1944, in Oakland, CA. She attended school in Big Timber and Bozeman, MT graduating from Bozeman Senior High in 1962. She attended Billings Business College, completing the General Secretary Course in 1966, and also attended Montana State University.
Jan worked as a secretary-typist for the Yellowstone County Extension Office, was a bookkeeper for Bair's Truck Stop in Bozeman, and in Cosmetic Sales at Chambers-Fisher in Bozeman. She began working at the Montana State University Bookstore in 1985 as a cashier and retired from the Bookstore as an Accounting Manager in 2011.
Jan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She made many trips to the gulf coast beaches, and had many adventures around Montana visiting historical sights, landmarks, and other points of interest with her grandchildren. In her later years, she was an avid hot-yoga student, and also enjoyed raising chickens and providing farm fresh eggs to friends and family. She loved volunteering as a children's Sunday school teacher at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman, was an avid reader, and also enjoyed needlepoint.
Jan is survived by her sister Cheryll Nevin of Bozeman, her three children: Tara (Dirck) Tomac of Bozeman, Randy (Michelle) Thornton of Huntsville, AL, and Shane (Ashley) Thornton of Flagstaff, AZ; and three step children: Sandy Smith Guderjahn of Great Falls, Kim LeBeaux of Ashland, and Shawna Pretty Bear of Norman, OK. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Thornton, parents Sayre and Frances Nevin, and stepson Randy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Hope Lutheran Church Youth Ministries (2152 West Graf Street, Bozeman, MT 59718 - www.hopebozeman.com
).
A Memorial Service for family members only will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman, followed by a graveside inurnment at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 3:00 PM. The Memorial Service will be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend the limited service at www.facebook.com/hopelutheranbozeman/live
.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
.