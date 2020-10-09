1/1
Janice Rae Spraetz
1946 - 2020
Janice Rae Spraetz, age 74, passed away peacefully in her home in Bozeman, MT on October 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Garden City, KS. After High School, Janice attended Kansas State University before moving to Denver, CO. While Janice was in Denver and working in Georgetown, she met and married Douglas William Spraetz fifty years ago, in 1970. The years following marriage, Doug, Janice, and their children moved to many different cities and states for Doug's job, before retiring in Bozeman, MT. Janice was a stay at home mom and worked part time throughout the years at different schools, nurseries and even a coffee shop. She was great at crafts, an excellent cook, played the piano, enjoyed crime shows & crime books, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Douglas, their two daughters, Staci Cecy (Tim Cecy) of Aptos, CA, and Jill Beeson (Erik Beeson) of Los Gatos, CA, and two granddaughters, Ryan and Evan Cecy of Aptos, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Alice Rose Meredith of Garden City, KS.

"Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, "it is well with my soul."

A memorial with family and friends will take place at a later date.

For donations, Janice would want you to donate to your charity of choice.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
