1/1
Janine Terwilliger
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janine Terwilliger, 52, of Bozeman passed away of natural causes on October 18, 2020.

She was born July 16, 1968 in Butte, Montana, to Joan and Ernest Gates. She has two brothers, Kevin and Christopher. Janine grew up in Hamilton, Montana, where she graduated from Hamilton High in 1986. She then attended Seattle Pacific University, Montana State University, and eventually graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science degree in computers.

Janine met Mark Terwilliger while attending Montana State whom she married on June 29, 1996. She was the loving mother to Logan, their son, whom is currently a senior at Heritage Christian School.

She had a passion for horses, knitting, snowmobiling, and spending lots of time on the water-especially in the Seeley-Swan area on Lake Inez with many memories at her grandfather's cabin. Janine was involved with many activities at Heritage Christian including various fundraising events and especially the "Mom Squad" where you could hear her and her friends cheering on athletes at soccer games and other sporting events.

A bible verse that gave Janine inspiration is from Isaiah 41:10: So, do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Janine is survived by her husband, Mark, and son, Logan; parents, Ernest and Joan Gates; brothers, Kevin and Christopher Gates; nephews, Dylan, Lane, and Michael Gates; in-laws, Raymond and Dale Terwilliger; brother-in-law, Mathew Terwilliger; her special little friend, Paisley; and her cats, Isabella and Lily.

Memorials in Janine's name can be made to Heritage Christian School Athletics, 4310 Durston Road, Bozeman, MT 59718.

There will be a reception to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 7th, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Venture Church at 2595 Simmental Way in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved