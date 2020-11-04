Janine Terwilliger, 52, of Bozeman passed away of natural causes on October 18, 2020.
She was born July 16, 1968 in Butte, Montana, to Joan and Ernest Gates. She has two brothers, Kevin and Christopher. Janine grew up in Hamilton, Montana, where she graduated from Hamilton High in 1986. She then attended Seattle Pacific University, Montana State University, and eventually graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science degree in computers.
Janine met Mark Terwilliger while attending Montana State whom she married on June 29, 1996. She was the loving mother to Logan, their son, whom is currently a senior at Heritage Christian School.
She had a passion for horses, knitting, snowmobiling, and spending lots of time on the water-especially in the Seeley-Swan area on Lake Inez with many memories at her grandfather's cabin. Janine was involved with many activities at Heritage Christian including various fundraising events and especially the "Mom Squad" where you could hear her and her friends cheering on athletes at soccer games and other sporting events.
A bible verse that gave Janine inspiration is from Isaiah 41:10: So, do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Janine is survived by her husband, Mark, and son, Logan; parents, Ernest and Joan Gates; brothers, Kevin and Christopher Gates; nephews, Dylan, Lane, and Michael Gates; in-laws, Raymond and Dale Terwilliger; brother-in-law, Mathew Terwilliger; her special little friend, Paisley; and her cats, Isabella and Lily.
Memorials in Janine's name can be made to Heritage Christian School Athletics, 4310 Durston Road, Bozeman, MT 59718.
There will be a reception to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 7th, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Venture Church at 2595 Simmental Way in Bozeman.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com