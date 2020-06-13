Janis Lee Williams
Janis Lee Williams was born on July 6, 1941 in a farmhouse on 80 acres in Yale, Oklahoma to Minnie McDaniel Haydock and John Everett Haydock. It was a working fruit and vegetable farm and people came from all around to purchase their produce. Janis married Billy Joe Bradley and they had four children together. The family moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1972 where Janis was a Realtor for a number of years. She later married Richard Williams of Stillwater and they ran a sheep farm until his death in 2011. She then moved to Bozeman, Montana where she resided at the time of her passing. Janis is survived by her children Mark, David, Joni, and Toni Bradley; her sister Emily; 7 nieces and nephews: Delbert, Edwin, Jeannie, Leslie, Deidra, Brenda, and Amy; 6 grandchildren: Sara, Savanna, Hannah, Sierra, Kyra, and Katy; 3 stepchildren: Stan Williams (Trish), Cheryl Monk (Leo), and Duane Williams (Cindy). A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
