Jason Noble, 42, died from a fall on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Butte, MT. Jason was born in Utah December 2, 1976. He was a cowboy and loved life in the country and had a great sense of humor. He worked hard throughout his life and never shied away from the tough jobs. He loved animals and was dedicated to his family and friends. He is survived by his dad, Donald Allen Noble, four sisters - Amy Lynn Cowley, Misty Dawn Lambrecht, Monaca Noble (Reza Biazaran), and Lanette Frances (Paul) Fidrych - and five nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nadalee Puzey Noble.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019