1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jaycen James Tanner, 42, of Belgrade passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born September 2, 1976 in Great Falls, MT to Michael Haman and Marlene Haman. He was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1994. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman from 1994 to 1995.



Jaycen met Heather Goulet in June 1993. In May 1995, the couple married. They had their first child, Kaylie in November of 1995. She was the light of her daddy's eyes. Two years later in November, they welcomed Logan to their family. Logan would soon be his daddy's little man and the reason Jaycen became the coach he was today. In May 2010, Heather and Jaycen welcomed Cole. This little boy became the world to Jaycen. Cole was his best buddy. During their marriage, they lived in Great Falls, MT, and Surprise, AZ before moving to the Gallatin Valley. Heather and Jaycen ultimately divorced but remained friends along the way.



In 2018, Jaycen met the woman he would love forever. Molly and Jaycen created a bond in such a short time, but she was there for him through everything. Her beautiful spirit was a strength for Jaycen and Cole and she will forever be part of our family.



He owned TW construction from 2003 to 2010. He also worked as an assistant manager for Golden Eagle Woodworking until 2019. A man of many trades who just loved to meet new people and to turn a simple idea into something beautiful.



Jaycen was a person who was not afraid to share his time and talent and gave much back to the community through his love of coaching. Whether it be coaching wrestling, football and baseball through the Lions Club, Belgrade Baseball, YMCA Flag Football, Mat Dawgs Wrestling, and even the Bitterroot Boltz. Through his love of coaching, Jaycen had the opportunity to coach Brycen Juttner, which started his friendship with Brycen's mom, Leslie. They continued their friendship and Leslie was there by his side until the very end. Jaycen also gained many friendships through his coaching and will be remembered by all.



Jaycen loved children, he loved showing them their potential and guiding them through whatever they needed him to be there for. "It's effort or attitude NOT want or take" was his motto. He was a man who just enjoyed seeing a child smile and succeed, with his own children and especially his grandchildren. Addyline and Elijah became the two most important children in his life, besides his son, Cole. He enjoyed Face-Timing them every night and Papa's little princess would bring a smile to his face every time.



Jaycen will be remembered for his generous spirit, coaching and his love for all children.



He was preceded in death by his grandmothers Marilyn and Josephine, and his cousin DJ.



Survivors include his parents Michael and Marlene of Great Falls; grandfather Sonny Haman of Great Falls; girlfriend Molly Hale of Billings; his daughter Kaylie and son-in-law Travis Johnsen of Missoula, MT; his two sons Logan Tanner of Arizona and Cole Tanner of Belgrade, MT; his grandchildren Addyline and Elijah Johnsen of Missoula, MT; 2 brothers Michael (Holly) Haman of Shoreline, WA and Ryan Haman of Great Falls, and his 4 nieces Shayne and Hannah Goulet of Belgrade, Tori and Alora. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of Jaycen's life was held while he was alive.



A celebration of Jaycen's life was held while he was alive.