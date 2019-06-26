Resources More Obituaries for Jean Travis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Travis

Jean MacKenzie Travis, 90, passed away, June 21st, 2019 in Polson, MT at The Retreat Assisted Living Home. Born on Cape Breton Island, in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada on July 20th, 1928. She is the last of six children of Arthur (born in PEI) and Sayde Reeves (Sydney). Jean's Nurse's Training career ended early as she contracted TB from a patient and was hospitalized for 2 years. She married Phillip Irwin Travis a Marine born in NYC and raised in Summit, NJ. They married in the early 1950's, moved to Bozeman, MT in 1957 and were married until the mid-1960's. They had four children together. Scott Travis (wife Pam) lives in Spokane, WA. Sandie Hammer (husband Jerry) lives in Polson, MT. Two children predeceased her in death, David Alan Travis died in 1959 and Jon Sheldon Travis died in 1981. Jean has 3 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren: Jason Hammer (wife Megan and two sons, Eli and Nolan) resides in Boise, ID. Jessica Bouscher (two kids Jonah and Eliana) and Jonathan Travis (wife Carol) both live in the Tri-Cities, WA. Jean retained her Canadian citizenship until 1990 and proudly become an American citizen, she wanted to vote. Jean was the Assistant Supervisor of the Multilith Department for 30 years at MSU. After retirement she volunteered in the hospital kitchen for approximately 15 years. Jean was a huge Ice Dog Hockey fan, got to meet Sidney Crosby, also from Nova Scotia, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jean was on the Bridger Bowl Ski Patrol and skied and ice skated into her early 80's. She enjoyed her many friends and family, shopping, music, traveling, as well as being a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church throughout her life. All friends and family are welcome to join us August 2nd: 1:00 Sunset Hills Cemetery for a graveside ceremony (take Cypress off Main, turns into E. Curtiss, right on Golf Way, right into cemetery, new Block B, Lot 51). 2:00-4:00 A Celebration of Life at the Hilton Garden Inn on Commerce Way off Baxter Lane. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 26, 2019