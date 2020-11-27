1/
Jeanette D. Alff
1950 - 2020
1/28/1950 - 11/20/2020

Blessed Be the Ties That Bind

Call it a clan, call it a network, or call it family. Whatever you call it, you need one. Although the configuration of the family has changed drastically over the years, what has not changed is our need for close ties to those who call us their own.

Real life often frays the ties that bind families. Some families are separated by distance, others by obligations. Constant caretaking often creates strains on relationships. But we must make time for love.

Jeanette's life ended quietly the evening of November 20, 2020 with Greg, her loving husband of 50 years, and two daughters, Shana Seelye and Lynette Dow, holding her hands. Jeanette is also survived by three brothers and four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for June 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
