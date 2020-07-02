Jerrold Charles Nelson, 86, passed away peacefully with family members at his side on Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home in Belgrade, MT following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born July 27, 1934 in Riverside, CA to George and Maebelle (Hagman) Nelson. Jerry attended schools in Riverside, served in the US Army, the Air Force Reserves, and was employed as an Engineering Manager with Pacific Bell until his retirement in 1988.
Retirement and a move first to Flagstaff, AZ and finally to Bozeman, MT gave him the opportunity to hike, fish, read, woodwork, and leisurely enjoy the historical culture of both areas. Following the birth of his granddaughter Helen, his favorite activity was being a grandfather.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and sister, Alannah Nelson-Vaughn. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Marilyn Jayne Chalmers-Nelson, son Jon, daughter-in-law Christine, and granddaughter Helen; as well as three estranged children and six grandchildren living in another state.
The family gives their sincere appreciation to Hospice of Bozeman Health for their assistance with home care, as well as the medical staff at Bozeman Health Deaconess.
Memorial donations may be made to Bozeman Health Foundation, 931 Highland Blvd, Suite 3200, Bozeman, MT 59715, or online at bozemanhealthfoundation.org
At Jerry's request cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
