1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Jerry A. Covey passed away April 7, 2019 in Chandler, AZ. Jerry was born and raised in Bozeman, Montana. He was the 4th child born to James (Art) and Ellen (Claudine) Covey.



He is survived by his faithful loving wife Kerry, daughters Stacy Davis and Tana Frueh and their respective spouses along with grandchildren Logan and Natal Davis and Peyton Frueh. He is also survived by his brothers Jim, Tom, Chuck and sisters Virginia Covey, Phyillis Sparks and Judy Glendenning along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his Mom, Dad and brother Sam.



Jerry will be missed by his large family, circle of friends over several states, and his Air Traffic Controller/FAA friends that knew him by C.Y.



Donations in Jerry's name can be made to at www.alz.org/donate. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019