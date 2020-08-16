1/1
Jerry Karsky
1949 - 2020
On May 3, 2020, Jerry Karsky passed away unexpectedly.

Jerry was 70 years old. He was born on July 29, 1949, and was raised in Wyoming, Minn. He developed an early passion for archery and the great outdoors.

Jerry was the past president of the local Gideons International. He was a join founder of the Montana Bowhunters Association. He was a senior member of the Pope and Young Club. He was an avid sportsman and spent many years teaching Montana Bowhunter Safety.

Jerry was dedicated to and loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Karsky. Jerry leaves behind his wife, Sue, and his children Brent Karsky, Corie Karsky and Cody Karsky, and his stepsons Noah (VaLori) Weinstein and Jason Weinstein. He also leaves his grandchildren Zachary and Hope Amos and Jeronimo and Neela Weinstein.

Jerry's remaining family includes his mom, Luella Braun, and sisters Joan (Linda) Schwartz, Jackie (Michael) Childs and Jill (Dave) Roscover.

Jerry had a profound faith and served in many capacities in his church. He was excited spending eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Jerry's Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, August 21, at 2 p.m., at Journey Church (The Commons) on the corner of Baxter and Love Lane, Bozeman, Mont. A virtual link will be available for those out of town. thecommonsbozeman.com LIVE.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Journey Church (The Commons)
