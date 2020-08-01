On Friday, July 24th, 2020, Jessie Anne (Roemhild) Grooms passed away from medical complications. Jessie was born in Bozeman, Montana on June 23rd, 1955 to George and Mary Roemhild. She and her sister, Sue, spent their childhood exploring Montana's beauty with their parents. It was during that time Jessie developed a love for anything nature had to offer.



Jessie graduated from Bozeman High where she loved musical theater and cheerleading. After school, Jessie remained in the area, living most of her adult life in Belgrade with her husband Joseph (Joe) Grooms. Jessie and Joe would have been married 37 years in September.



Jessie had a huge heart that touched everyone she met. When she was able, you would find her taking care of others, hosting people in her home or baking. As many experienced and remember, the door was always open at the Grooms household.



Jessie is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Grooms; children: Greg (Charli) Ward of Missoula; Nickie (JP) Silverstein of Bonner Springs, Kansas; Darek (Amanda) Grooms of Murphy, Texas; Polly (Nathan) Dew of Ohakea, New Zealand and seven grandchildren: Lacey, Jevington, Aiden, Addison, Maximus, Bridger, Alice...and two more on the way. She is also survived by her sister Sue (Dooley) Johnson and their family.



The family will host a memorial, but nothing is planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to check in with a family member or friend or take a walk in nature, enjoying its beauty. Time waits for no one.



