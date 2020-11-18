Jill Marie Bury, 54, of Bozeman, Montana passed away November 11, 2020 at 4:00 in the morning, with only her eldest daughter holding her hand, peacefully tucked in her husband's parents' home and God's fortress in Belgrade, Montana. She was lovingly known as Nana, Glenda, GiWoman, Chippewa, Brown-eyed Girl, and Patcha.
Jill was born at St. John's Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 26, 1966 to Jim and Jacqueline Cowel. She was proud of her German and Chippewa heritage. Her grandfather was chief of the Chippewa tribe, Ojibew of the Bear Claw Clan. She was a true Indian Princess because of grandfather Sarows. She lived in St. Paul and White Bear Lake, Minnesota with her mother and sisters before moving to Bozeman in 1978, where she graduated from Bozeman High School in 1984. Her mother married Joe Bob Talbot. She would later tuck her family in the same home, surrounded by the mountains.
In 1992, Jill married Ben Bury at Grace Bible Church on Olive Street, with Pastor Bryan Hughes residing. They had four children.
Jill enjoyed music and clothing, as well as the outdoors, particularly flowers and the wilderness. She was a true country girl.
She had a unique spirit, had a ton of friends, and touched numerous lives. She loved her husband with a pure love. God knew what he was doing when he introduced them to each other. She loved her sisters and their families and was proud of their achievements and accomplishments. She was a neat freak; everything had a place! Jill was also crafty. She made Christmas wreaths out of garbage bags and Santas out of magazines. She was a caregiver most of all, and an amazing mother to all her children, especially her oldest, Joshua Walter Bury. God only gives the strongest of the strong challenges that most cannot handle. She looked at life differently with her first-born being autistic and was respectful because of the way she loved her children.
Survivors include her husband, Ben; children, Joshua, Courtney, Abygail, and Benjamin; her younger sister, Jodi (children, Joseph (Lauren) and their daughter, Olivia; and Nichole (husband, Matthew) and their children, Zoey and Jordan); younger sister, Jennifer and her husband, Kelly (children, Jesse (wife, Michelle), Justin, Jase (wife, Cassie), and Kailey); and younger sister, Janine (children, Madison, Donald, and Adam).
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 24 at Grace Bible Church. The service can also be viewed online through the Dokken-Nelson website.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com