Jillian Marie (Defreest) Weaver - 32, formerly of Bozeman, MT, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from peripartum cardiomyopathy on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born on August 7, 1986 to Peter and Marnie (Carlyle) DeFreest in Berlin, VT, and married on June 30, 2013 to Micah Samuel Weaver in Waitsfield, VT.
A service celebrating Jillian's life will be held at the Inn at Round Barn Farm, 1661 East Warren Road, Waitsfield, VT on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Carpooling is requested and a shuttle bus will be provided from Waitsfield Telecom parking lot to the Round Barn Farm. Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury, VT on Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Upper Valley Go Red for Women which focuses on heart health, the #1 killer of women today. To donate call 1(800)242-8721. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019