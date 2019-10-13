Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Bozeman , AR
Jimmie Matson


1931 - 2019
Jimmie Matson Obituary
Jim Matson, 88 years old, passed away October 5th in Bozeman, Montana surrounded by family members and under the care of Hospice of Bozeman Health.

Jim was born on August 16, 1931 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Blanche Kuhl and LaVerne Rockwell. His stepfather, Roy H. Matson, later adopted him.

He is survived by his wife Carol of Bozeman, his four children, Signe Matson (Steve), Kayla Matson Gerrity (Sean), Myra Matson (Bill) and Jon Matson.

Memorial services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bozeman October 19th at 2pm.

Memorials may be made to Bull Shoals Food Pantry, P.O.Box 691, 1013 Lake Shore Road, Bull Shoals, Arkansas 72619.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
