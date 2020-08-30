Joan Adair Gustavson Dehlendorf



(August 29, 1931-August 2, 2020)



Known by all her knew her as Joanie died peacefully on Sunday, August 2nd surrounded by a team of outstanding health care professionals at the Covid-19 ward at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. She was 26 days shy of her 89th birthday and 90th year on earth!



Born and raised an only child in Jamestown, NY to Roy and Mildred (Mimi) Gustavson, Joanie graduated with a degree in English from Stephens College in Columbia, MO and was fondly known as Gus by her classmates.



After college, Joanie migrated east where she married Robert Eugene Lincoln and lived in Washington, DC where her husband practiced law. After the birth of their first son Robert Todd, they moved cross country to Palo Alto where her two youngest sons were born, Jeffrey Scott and Christopher Brent-raising them for the next twenty plus years in nearby Los Altos Hills.



In 1977 she married Robert Oliver Dehlendorf II and they lived in San Francisco and Mc Cloud, MT where they cattle ranched for 20 plus years. A life-long outdoors woman who enjoyed horses, hiking, tennis, golf, skiing and yoga, fly fishing became her passion as she usually out angled her family with her calm demeanor and gentle presentation-a trout whisperer of sorts.



She and Bob shared their love for adventure and travel with their children and grandchildren via numerous trips abroad. With her warm smile and genuine hello, Joanie made friends easily and often-most notably when living in northern Italy where she met an Italian woman where eventually a best-selling book arose, Under a Scarlet Sky. Joanie's final home was beloved Pebble Beach where for almost thirty years she began and ended her day walking her dog Tao to Pt. Joe.



Civically and philanthropically minded, Joanie volunteered time and resources to numerous non-profits most notably Children's Home Society of Palo Alto, Stanford University foreign student mentorships, San Francisco Public Library, Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, The Church Mouse Thrift Shop, an outreach ministry supporting the First United Methodist Church of Pacific Grove where she was an active member as well as Hospice of Monterey.



Joanie was predeceased by her husband Bob in March and is survived by her three children, R. Todd Lincoln (Laurie) of Carmel, CA., Jeffrey S. Lincoln (Linda) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Christopher B. Lincoln of Salt Lake City, UT., and step-children Scott R. Dehlendorf (Jacqueline) of Bozeman, MT. and Deborah D. Kallase, of Ft. Collins, CO. Additionally, Joanie is survived by 13 grandchildren, Katie, Drew, Wes, Kristen, Alex, Rob, Spencer, Scout, Amanda, Kate, Adria, Scott, Katie and two great grandchildren.



Because Joanie spent her final days with the courageous professionals at the hospital, we ask that any donations made in her honor be directed to the Covid-19 department at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Additionally, we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the incredible team at Sunrise of Monterey who cared for Joanie the last years, including friend of the families, Mercedes Martinez.



A celebration of Joanie's life will take place in Pebble Beach once it is safe to gather again.



