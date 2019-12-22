|
|
|
Joan Marie Jones, 82, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Bakersfield CA. She was the widow of Clifford Lewis Jones. They shared 31 years of marriage together.
Born in Rochester MN, she was the daughter of Hildur Vallee. She attended both Billings Senior and Bozeman High Schools and graduated from Bozeman High School in 1955. After getting married to Clifford Jones in 1957, she followed him to Norfolk VA where he was stationed in the US Navy. Upon completion of his Naval Service they moved Billings Montana where they both attended Eastern Montana College. After earning her degree in 1961, Cliff and her moved to Pine Ridge SD and became teachers on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. While living and working in Pine Ridge, she gave birth to her son Robin in 1964 and Gregory in 1965. Fearing the unrest on the Indian Reservation, they moved their family back to Billings MT in 1971. She and Cliff taught in Stevensville MT for three years and then Whitehall MT for two years. In 1977 she and Cliff were parents at a Group Home in Great Fall MT. Then, in 1979 she moved to Belgrade MT where she applied her artistic talents and opened Belgrade Floral. For ten years she owned and operated Belgrade Floral. Following the death of her husband and with both of her sons grownup and moved out of state, she moved to Billings MT. In Billings, she took care of her elderly mother and ran a grocery store floral department. With the passing of her mother in 2000, she decided to relocate to California to be with her youngest son. She stayed in California for the remainder of her life.
She enjoyed painting, reading, watching sports, and being around people. She loved animals and always owned a dog or cat her whole life. She was an avid Angels and Lakers fan and enjoyed watching their games either in person or on TV. She will be remembered for her kindness and outgoing personality. She touched so many people during her life and will be sadly missed by many.
She is survived by her sons Robin Jones and Gregory Jones, daughter in law Gemma Jones, sister Barb Gurley, grandchildren Michael Jones, Amanda Jones and Jessica Jones, greatgrandchildren Trevor, Wyatt, and Hayden.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019