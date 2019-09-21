|
|
Joan Van Dyk went home to her heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the age of 86.
Joan was born to George and Jennie (Vander Woude) Klompien on April 21, 1933, in Bozeman, Montana. Joan went to Manhattan Christian School and had a happy childhood. Joan married Peter Van Dyk on June 5, 1956, in Churchill and together they raised four children. Peter entered into glory on December 21, 1995.
Joan was always a hard worker. At a very young age, she started helping on the family farm and later was employed in various jobs in the Manhattan and Bozeman area. Joan was a member of the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church and was active in Coffee Break and the Dorcas Guild. She loved to sing with the church choir or accompanied by Peter with his guitar. Peter and Joan could often be found singing at rest homes, the prison, wedding receptions, or other events. She loved a good book or to solve puzzles, play games, and watch her children and then grandchildren compete in sports. Joan spent her free time knitting and crocheting, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and baking treats for her grandchildren. (They loved her home baked cinnamon rolls). She will always be remembered for her kind, sweet spirit, and for being on her knees in prayer.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Mike) Culleton of Sammamish, Washington, and Janean (Rick) Arends of Everett, Washington; two sons, Randy (Elaine) VanDyk of Churchill, Montana, and Brian (Trudy) Van Dyk of Rocklin, California; ten grandchildren, Jaimee (James) Dvorak, Grant (Allison) Leep; Erika VanDyk, Jonathan (Erica - fiance) VanDyk, Hanna VanDyk, Chelsea VanDyk; Candace (Blake) Ellington, Brianna (Tim) Gehring; Sam (Mariah) Arends, Joshua Arends; nine great-grandchildren, Noah, Ezra, and Nevaeh Dvorak; Avery and Harper Leep; Miles and Dean Ellington; Jack Gehring; Daniel Arends; one sister, Pearl (Bernard) Cole; and two brothers, Alvin (Ruth) Klompien and Don (Kathy) Klompien and in-laws, Ralph (Mary) Van Dyk, Tina Klompien, Laverne Van Dyk, Char Van Dyk. She was also survived by many much-loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; and two brothers, Clarence Klompien and John Klompien.
The funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church preceded by a graveside service at 10 AM at Churchill Cemetery. Officiating at the funeral will be Randy VanDyk, and at the graveside, Rev. Tim Kuperus, pastor of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
A memorial has been established to Hospice of Bozeman Health, please make gifts to Bozeman Health Foundation, (memo line Hospice) or online at bozemanhealthfoundation.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019