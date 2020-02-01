|
|
On Monday, January 20, 2020, John Arnell Landerdahl took off on his final flight. John landed on this earth July 5, 1935, or as he was fond of pointing out, 7x5 is 35.
John was born to Arnell Landerdahl,a Swedish Covenant Church minister, and his wife, Venice in Topeka, KS. He was the second of their four children; Janice having arrived two years earlier. Eight and ten years later, Janice and John were joined by James and Joice. As a minister, Arnell was called upon to move his family many times across the country and their travels continued after he became an Army chaplain. This vagabond life left an indelible mark on John.
Particularly fond childhood memories included time spent on Attu in the Aleutian Islands, playing pirates on un-secured boats on Lake Washington, and log-rolling on timber rafts near Bremerton.
A life-long love of baseball sprouted from his time as a bat-boy for the Seattle Rainiers. He played catcher and short stop for the Frankfurt American School and went on to play at North Park College in Chicago. While there he tried out for the Chicago Cubs. Although he didn't make the team, he carried an enduring love for the club and a corresponding hatred of the Yankees. In 2009, with his brother, James at his side, John realized his ambition of seeing every major league team compete in its home stadium.
After his freshman year in college, John decided to enlist in the Air Force and became the top navigator of the Strategic Air Command KC-97 Stratofreighters.
In 1958, John made an auspicious return to Topeka. While stationed at Forbes AFB, John reunited with his high school chum Kenny, thus cementing an enduring friendship, and met the woman who would become his wife, Bonnie Shoemaker. John and Bonnie married on February 10th, after a whirlwind romance which began with a magical kiss on New Year's Eve. With military precision the couple added to their family every two years, girl, boy, girl, boy - Julia, Steven, Lisa, Peter.
With new family in tow, John went to flight-training school in Harlingen, TX and became a pilot. One special posting for John was at Glasgow AFB, a posting which started his love for Montana and led to his vow that he and Bonnie would return upon his retirement. Before that dream was to be met, John spent a year in Vietnam, stationed at Cam Ranh Bay from which he flew 365 combat missions as an F-4 'Phantom' pilot. His next posting was to Bentley Priory in England where he was on exchange with the Royal Air Force. John's final posting was as a squadron commander at Andrews AFB.
Finally, in 1975, it was time to return to his beloved Montana. This go-around, John chose Bozeman where he enrolled in MSU and earned a BA in Business. However, his skills and passion led him back to flying. He flew for Sunbird Aviation as an instructor and charter pilot, then opened his own charter business, John's Flying Service located within the Arlin's Aircraft Service building. Eventually, he became the company pilot for Video Lottery Technologies and ended his career as a copilot for Klein Gilhousen.
In the 45 years John called Bozeman home, he continued to travel; played golf at every public course and most private courses in Montana and consistently at courses in the valley; played tennis twice a week with his buddies George, Ben, John, Eric and others; enjoyed the good food and company of the Bridger Canyon Gourmet Club; embraced the challenges of several bridge groups; had a hand in starting one of the first intramural soccer programs; and had a long-standing subscription to the Bozeman Symphony.
John was pre-deceased by his wife, Bonnie and daughter, Lisa.
He is survived by his siblings and their children, Janice Burgess; children, Janine, Jeb, and Jeb; James (Linda) Landerdahl; son, Christopher, and Joice (Gary) Bueling, daughters, Joy and Julie; sister-in-law, Betty Delk and son, Mitchell; children and grandchildren: Julia (Scott) Anderson, son, Patrick; Steven (Carrie) Landerdahl, sons, Scott and Kevin Welter; Lisa's sons, Cooper and Oliver Parish; and Peter (Tana) Landerdahl; children, Lena, John and Kiana.
Thank you to the kind caregivers at Heart to Heart who were invaluable in making John's final days comfortable and also to the staff at Comapassus.
Cremation has taken place. John will be interred in February during a family gathering. In July the family will host an open house in celebration of John's life.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020