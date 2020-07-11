1/
John Cooper
1988 - 2020
John Daniel Cooper passed away February 4, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born April 18, 1988 in Bozeman, Montana and attended school at Helena Flats in Kalispell, Chief Joseph Middle School in Bozeman, and Flathead High School in Kalispell. He spent his life in Kalispell, Billings, and Phoenix, AZ, battling addiction and mental health issues.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John A. Campbell and Clovis Cooper, and step-grandfathers, Glen Clark and Herman Vander Vos.

John is survived by his parents, Howard (Rocky) Cooper and Jackie Campbell; his sister, Abra (Shane) Kair; nephew, Ryder Kair; niece, Radley Kair; grandmothers, Barbara Clark and Patricia Campbell Vander Vos; aunts and uncles, Joyce (Howard) Vander Vos, Kathy Cooper, Dora (John) Felicioni, Guy (Loretta) Cooper, and Arby (Tracy) LeMance.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 14, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman followed by and open house for friends and family to share memories at the home of Howard and Joyce Vander Vos, 7070 Nash Road, Bozeman, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jul. 11, 2020.
